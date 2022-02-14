Welcome to The Georgia Politics Podcast! This week on the show the panel is discussing Gwinnett and Cobb County Commission and School Board maps, candidate fundraising numbers, the race between Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp, and David Perdue, and much more.
First off, checking in on the legislative chambers, the crew discuss and what’s moving forward and last week, it was all about local redistricting. Cobb County Commission and School Board maps went through a very similar procedure that the Gwinnett maps did, and the conversation develops into something much more big picture.
In this week’s Candidate Corner, the panel discuss the latest fundraising numbers, as we’ve now seen the numbers from the January 31st reporting deadline. There are some surprises.
Race for Governor:
- Stacey Abrams at $9.2 million raised with $7.2 million in the bank
- Brian Kemp at $7.4 million raised with $12.7 million in the bank
- David Perdue at $1.1 million raised with $900k in the bank
Race for Senate:
- RaphaelWarnock at $9.8 million raised with $23 million in the bank
- Herschel Walker at $5.4 million raised with $5 million in the bank
- Gary Black at $440k raised and $920k in the bank
Other Notables:
- Lieutenant Governor candidates Burt Jones and Butch Miller neck and neck at $1.7 million and $1.4 million, respectively
- Charlie Bailey raised $527k in just three weeks
- Jody Hice raised over $1 million
- Bee Nguyen raised $691k and ended up with nearly a million in the bank
Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
