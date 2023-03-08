 Skip to main content
Podcast: The Local Option with Dana Barrett

Today on The Georgia Politics Podcast, we are pleased to present the new series “The Local Option with Dana Barrett.”

As the District 3 Representative on the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Commissioner Barrett brings an inside look on how local government is shaping our lives. She’ll be joined every other week by a special guest to dive deep on a particular issue or place, before giving an update on what’s happening in her sandbox of Fulton County.

Dana Barrett

BARRETT

You can follow Dana Barrett on twitter at @TheDanaBarrett, or visit her website electdanabarrett.com.

Connect with The Georgia Politics Podcast on Twitter @gapoliticspod

Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.

#gapol