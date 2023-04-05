Podcast: The Local Option with Dana Barrett - Politics

This week on The Local Option with Dana Barrett, Fulton County, Georgia Commissioner Dana Barrett sits down with her Chief of Staff, Preston Thompson, to take a deep dive into navigating the political landscapes of (even) local governments. Wouldn't it be better if every conversation about an issue didn't have to end with "and Politics?"
Then, Commissioner Barrett gives her take on the recent headline-making controversy at the most recent Fulton County Commission meeting before offering thoughts on "Invest Atlanta."
You can follow Dana Barrett on twitter at @TheDanaBarrett, or visit her website electdanabarrett.com. Reach out to her via email at Dana.Barrett@fultoncountyga.gov.
