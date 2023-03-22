Podcast: The Local Option with Dana Barrett - Affordable Housing

This week, on the next installment of The Georgia Politics Podcast special series with Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett, we take a look at affordable housing after Commissioner Barrett attended a roundtable discussion on the topic in the City of Atlanta.
What can be done to not just house the unhoused, but to support them afterwards?
Also, Dana and Preston run through the lively Board of Commission meeting, including the Counties stance on Wellstar Hospital System and an ongoing struggle in the court system.
