Podcast: The Life and Legacy of Senator Ted Kennedy, Part 1

Back by popular demand, we once again welcome you to another special “political history” episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast. This time, Craig and Professor Stone sit down to discuss the life and legacy of the late Senator Ted Kennedy.
The Kennedys are the closest equivalent America has to political royalty. John F. Kennedy was, of course, the 35th President of the United States and his brother Bobby Kennedy served as his Attorney General, and later as a Senator from New York and Presidential candidate. Various other Kennedys have served in other appointed and elected political positions. Ted Kennedy, the younger brother of John and Bobby, is known for his long tenure in the United States Senate, where he served from 1962 until his death in 2009.
His political and personal life was full of both promise and controversy. Long considered the heir to the Kennedy dynasty, the focus of Part 1 of this episode is on his run for the Presidency in 1980 – what went wrong, what went wrong, and why he never tried again.
Clips used in this episode:
CBS NEWS and Roger Mudd interview Senator Ted Kennedy (1979)
"The Dream Shall Never Die" speech at the 1980 Democratic National Convention
NBC News coverage of Day 4 of the 1980 Democratic National Convention
NBC News coverage of Day 2 of the 1980 Democratic National Convention
About Professor Adam Stone
Adam Stone is an Associate Professor of Political Science and Associate Department Chair for Social Sciences at the Alpharetta Campus of Georgia State University’s Perimeter College. Adam was born in San Francisco, California, and he grew up in Los Gatos, California. He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and earned a Master of Arts degree in Politics from Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Professor Stone has followed politics since his childhood. His “first” election commentary and analysis were delivered in 1966, 56 years ago, at the age of four. He is in his thirty-first year of teaching at Perimeter College. His areas of research and writing include the U.S. Courts of Appeals, the Electoral College, Presidential Greatness, Southern Politics, and Georgia Politics. His most recent research examines U.S. Senate confirmation votes for nominees to the federal Courts of Appeals. Adam was a contestant on the Jeopardy! episode that aired on May 20, 2019. He came in third and the game was won by “Jeopardy!” James Holtzhauer, the second greatest player in the history of the game.
Connect with The Georgia Politics Podcast on Twitter @gapoliticspod
Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.
#gapol