Podcast: The life and legacy of Senator Bob Dole

Welcome to another special “political history” episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
Professor Stone joins the show again, this time to discuss the life and legacy of longtime Republican Senator from Kansas and Presidential candidate, Bob Dole.
Prior to his 27 years in the Senate, Dole served in the United States House of Representatives from 1961 to 1969. He was also the Republican presidential nominee in the 1996 election and the vice presidential nominee in the 1976 election.
Craig and the Professor start at the beginning, with Senator Dole’s modest upbringing and military service during World War II, and take listeners all the way through his political career, which was capped with the 1996 Republican nomination for President that he would eventually lose to incumbent Bill Clinton.
Clips used in this episode:
60 Minutes with Steve Kroft, 1993
Senator Bob Dole farewell address
George H.W. Bush 1988 “straddle ad”
1988 campaign ad – “the difference is leadership”
1988 campaign ad – “deficit ad”
The Late Show with David Letterman, 1998
About Professor Adam Stone
Adam Stone is an Associate Professor of Political Science and Associate Department Chair for Social Sciences at the Alpharetta Campus of Georgia State University’s Perimeter College. Adam was born in San Francisco, California, and he grew up in Los Gatos, California. He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and earned a Master of Arts degree in Politics from Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Professor Stone has followed politics since his childhood. His “first” election commentary and analysis were delivered in 1966, 56 years ago, at the age of four. He is in his thirty-first year of teaching at Perimeter College. His areas of research and writing include the U.S. Courts of Appeals, the Electoral College, Presidential Greatness, Southern Politics, and Georgia Politics. His most recent research examines U.S. Senate confirmation votes for nominees to the federal Courts of Appeals. Adam was a contestant on the Jeopardy! episode that aired on May 20, 2019. He came in third and the game was won by “Jeopardy!” James Holtzhauer, the second greatest player in the history of the game.
