Podcast: The incoming class of state legislators with Sen. Elect Shawn Still and Rep. Elect Scott Hilton

On The Georgia Politics Podcast today, we interview State Senator Elect Shawn Still and State Representative Elect Scott Hilton to learn more about their campaigns, how they won, and what post-election life has been like as they prepare for the 2023 session.
Each of these newly elected public officials are distinctive amongst the incoming class of legislators. Mr. Still will represent the only Senate District that flipped from Republican to Democrat, and Mr. Hilton is the only Republican to defeat an incumbent Democratic State Representative.
What was campaigning like in 2022? What were some common questions/concerns they encountered amongst their prospective constituents? What are they expecting in next year’s session and what will they be able to accomplish as freshmen legislators?
All that and much more on today’s special episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
Connect with Senator Elect Shawn Still
Connect with Representative Elect Scott Hilton
Connect with The Georgia Politics Podcast on Twitter @gapoliticspod
Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.
#gapol