On today's episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast the crew kick off the show with a discussion on the House passed, and then Senate filibustered, January 6th Commission.
Then, there are a number of Candidate Corner updates, starting with Sen. Butch Miller announcing his candidacy for the Republican nomination to replace Geoff Duncan, who is not seeking reelection.
Rep. David Clark also announced that he is not going to seek re-election and the panel discuss his long running feud with Speaker David Ralston and how that may have factored in to Re. Clark's decision.
And lastly, speaking of Speaker Ralston, there has been a lot of buzz about the Speaker running to oust US Senator Raphael Warnock (D) given a slate of notable Republicans declining to run AND a recent picture he took with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee Rick Scott.
The show ends of course with Over Hyped or Under Hyped and Play Along at Home.
All that and more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
