Podcast: The DNC snubs Atlanta

On The Georgia Politics Podcast today, the DNC picks Chicago and Brian Kemp pitches anyone but Trump in 2024.
Atlanta lost its bid last week to host the next Democratic National Convention in favor of Chicago. Atlanta leaders were thinking up until the final day that it was safely theirs. What happened, and is Georgia still the center of the political world?
Also last week at the Republican National Committee Meeting in Nashville, Brian Kemp encouraged his party to stay away from the issue of election denial in upcoming campaigns. “To voters trying to pay their rent, make their car payment or put their kids through college, 2020 is ancient history,” he said, adding that voters want to know the GOP’s vision for the future and “couldn’t care less about anyone’s sour grapes.” Is he right?
Meanwhile, a new UGA poll has the former President polling in the 40s in Georgia, despite several other announced candidates. Is Brian Kemp going out on a limb?
Underhyped/Overhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much, much more on today’s episode!
