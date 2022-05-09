Podcast: The culture war is raging

Last week, Politico released a draft of a decision by the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Chief Justice John Roberts later confirmed that it was authentic, but cautioned that it was not a final version of the decision. How will the news affect the dynamic of Georgia’s elections? Will this make abortion more of an issue going into the last few days of primary season?
Next up, the Georgia High School Association voted unanimously (with one abstention) to restrict participation in high school sports for athletes to their gender listed at birth to "protect competition." A few episodes ago on The Georgia Politics Podcast, we mostly dismissed this as a possibility when the legislature gave GHSA this authority, because we didn’t think it was a likely outcome. When you’re wrong…you’re wrong. GHSA seems to have jumped at the opportunity. Why?
Wrapping up the show, the candidates for Governor on the Republican side have now debated multiple times. Did we learn anything?
Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
