Podcast: The church of the anonymous god

Kicking off The Georgia Politics Podcast today, the panel discuss the potential Warnock/Walker Senate debate(s). Senator Warnock has agreed to Walker’s preferred Savannah Debate on the condition that there be a second event next month and that the topics not be provided in advance. How much, if at all, would the debates make a difference? Who is winning the debate about the debates?
In a bit of a Candidate Corner segment, the Libertarian candidate for Georgia Governor has challenged the constitutionality of leadership committees and Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan refuses to endorse the man looking to succeed him, Burt Jones.
And is Stacey Abrams’ campaign for Governor in trouble? Well, the New York Times seems to think so. The panel discuss the scathing article that was published over the weekend calling into questions the likelihood of her November election and hints at “Democrats in disarray.” But are they?
And finally, the Atlanta Medical Center announced that it plans to close its doors in November and Grady seems to be in some trouble as well. What the heck happened and more importantly, how do we fix it?
Underhyped/Overhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much, much more on today’s episode!
