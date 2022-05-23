Podcast: “The bigger they are, the harder they fall.”

It’s Primary Election Eve on The Georgia Politics Podcast! Before those who did not vote early head to the polls, the regular crew give one last update on the state of play.
It’s looking like Governor Kemp will again be the nominee from the Republican Party to compete with Stacey Abrams in November. If the Kemp/Perdue race goes as expected, will the Perdue camp be able to take any positives away from the defeat?
Also, another expected victor on Tuesday night is Herschel Walker, who finds himself in more hot water after an AP News story came out about his association with a veterans organization he supposedly co-founded, and the organizations role in “preying upon veterans and service members while defrauding the government.”
The article states that, “even before entering the race, Walker drew attention for his past mental health struggles, as well as allegations that he threatened his ex-wife’s life. He’s dramatically inflated his record as a businessman, as the AP previously reported. And his claim that he graduated at the top of his class from the University of Georgia, where he led the Bulldogs to a 1980 championship, was also untrue. He didn’t graduate, as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported.”
What are voters to make out of all this drama, and will it matter on Tuesday, November, or not at all?
Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
