Podcast: The Alabama Politics Podcast

Welcome to The Georgia Politics Podcast! The panel talk about Herschel Walker’s latest scandal, the response, and whether THIS one will be the one that makes a difference in November.
This past Wednesday, the Daily Beast published a story saying that they had made contact with a woman who claims Herschel Walker paid her to have an abortion in 2009. The story was released on top of the pre-existing abusive history Walker his with women, and the recently revealed children that even people inside his team were not aware of.
In response to this, Christian Walker, Herschel Walker's son, who up until the latest story had been public about his support for his father’s campaign, took to social media with several posts about his father. One included “You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.” In response to the story, Walker denied all allegations and claimed to have never heard of or met the woman in question. Later in the week, the Daily Beast acquired text messages shared between the woman and Walker's wife, causing Walker to change his response. The texts also lay out the relationship between Walker and his son with the same woman, which in short is complicated and distant.
The Georgia Republican Party has continued to back Walker wholeheartedly, stating on twitter that “regardless of this latest attack by liberal activists, Herschel Walker will become a Senator, and Georgians' lives will become better. Everything else is a distraction and should be treated as such.”
Next up, the Democratic Nominee for State School Superintendent, Alisha Thomas Searcy, took to Facebook recently to claim that she has been “ostracized and excluded” by the other Democrats on her ticket. Recently, at the Democratic Party convention, pictures taken of the statewide ticket notably excluded Searcy. The rift dates back to her time in the State Legislature, where she served alongside Abrams. Searcy was one of a few democratic outliers in that time who embraced Republican proposals on education to expand charter school and voucher programs. Since leaving the legislature, she has worked in a Gwinnett based Charter School operation.
Underhyped/Overhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much, much more on today’s episode!
Connect with The Georgia Politics Podcast on Twitter @gapoliticspod
Megan Gordon @meganlaneg
Preston Thompson @pston3
Hans Appen @hansappen
Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.
#gapol