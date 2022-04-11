Podcast: Sine Die Recap

Jam packed episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast as the crew recaps the major bills that survived Sine Die, and the ones that did not.
Bills included in the conversation are the late night trans sports amendment which passed; gambling legislation which once again fails to hit the floor; a tax cut which gradually lowers the state’s income tax rate from 5.75% to 4.99%; the abortion pill bill that failed to reach the floor; the GBI elections bill which gives the GBI stronger police powers over elections; the mental health bill signing; teacher and state employee raises; and a bill that would have approved a ballot amendment asking voters to approve pay raises for legislators.
We also have a quick Candidate Corner update covering a new Emerson Poll and the Newt Gingrich endorsement (?) of Vernon Jones.
Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
