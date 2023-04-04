Podcast: Sine Die Recap, Volume 4

Welcome to the 4th annual Sie Die episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast! On today’s show, we dive in to what bills head to the Governor’s desk for his signature and which bills didn’t…and all the shenanigans that happened in between.
Senate Bill 233 was the latest attempt at a school voucher program to not get the votes it needed during a recent legislative session. The voucher would have provided $6,500 to families living in the area of a failing school to be put towards a private school or home schooling. The bill failed by a vote of 85-89. It was then immediately tabled, meaning it can still be considered during 2024’s session.
House Bill 19, otherwise known as the Annual Budget, made it through both chambers with just hours to spare. It included full funding for the HOPE Scholarship, pay raises for law enforcement and teachers.
HB196, a bill to keep the process moving on Medical Cannabis Oil, once again failed to gain traction on the final day of legislative session.
Sports Betting failed to get to the floor again, making it several consecutive years that the issue has been hotly debated and then didn’t receive a vote.
SB63, a bill that would increase or establish cash bail for certain charges, passed out of the house but failed to reach the Senate in time. The bill would have increased bail for several charges ranging from Marijuana Possession to Aggravated Assault.
Underhyped/Overhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much, much more on today’s episode!
Connect with The Georgia Politics Podcast on Twitter @gapoliticspod
Megan Gordon on Twitter @meganlaneg
Preston Thompson on Twitter @pston3
Hans Appen on Twitter @hansappen
Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.
#gapol