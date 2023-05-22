Podcast: Show and Yell

Welcome to The Georgia Politics Podcast! We’re breaking the rules today. All the hosts bring a topic to the show and we get into it. Buckle up.
First, Preston brings campaign finance reform. The panelists talk about how (and if) the system is broken, how we can fix it and what problems campaign dollars gone crazy has created in our politics.
Then, Hans (filling in for Megan), asks what we can do to prevent mass shootings and generally how to approach politically divisive topics. Some elected Republicans now seem to suggest that gun violence a trade off they are willing to make to protect the 2nd Amendment. Is there another way to go about preventing mass casualties?
Lastly, Craig gets local and discusses the nomination and then withdrawal of former Fulton County Commissioner Lee Morris to Chair the county’s election board. He declares that the event is an example of partisan warfare and hypocrisy run amuck. Preston, who was in the room when it happened, gives a different perspective.
We don’t always put the guardrails down, but its certainly a freewheeling episode.
Underhyped/Overhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on today’s episode!
