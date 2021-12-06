Preston is BACK in the host chair after weeks down at the Capitol and it is another jam packed episode on The Georgia Politics Podcast with Craig and Megan.
Kicking off the show is the long anticipated announcement that Stacey Abrams is officially in the race for the Democratic nomination for the 2022 Georgia Governor’s election. The crew discuss the timing, what’s next, and what this could mean for incumbent Governor Brian Kemp.
Speaking of Brian Kemp…the rumblings continue that former Senator David Perdue will launch a challenge to Governor Kemp for the Republican nomination. How does Stacey Abrams official entrance to the race change Senator Perdue’s calculus, if at all, and how might Governor Kemp be able to ward off a challenger that has President Trump’s backing?
***Show note: It looks like David Perdue is now officially in the race.***
And last, but not least, Andre Dickens is the next Mayor of Atlanta after he defeated Felicia Moore in last week’s runoff. Mayor Elect Dickens, who narrowly beat former Mayor Kasim Reed to make the runoff, win the runoff by a wide margin. The panel discuss how he did it and what can be learned about today;s Atlanta politics by the outcome.
Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
