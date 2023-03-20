Podcast: Revenge of the Milton housewives

Today on The Georgia Politics Podcast, we touch on Stacey Abrams’s future, Senate Bill 140 and local GOP elections.
First up, the AJC ran a story citing several Democratic Party sources that said they were looking for a change at the top of the next slate of candidates. While Abrams is off doing other things, she certainly hasn't ruled a third run out. But should she?
Speaking of elections, recently there have been slates of more conservative, far-right, activists getting elected to local county GOP party positions all across Georgia. What going on there and what’s next? Craig chimes in on what he knows.
Lastly, passing by just 6 votes, Senate Bill 140 made it out of the House and will now go back to the Senate. The bill limits gender-affirming care for children under 18 and creates legal liability for physicians that provide it. The bill is part of a series of measures targeting the transgender community both in Georgia and nationally.
Underhyped/Overhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much, much more on today’s episode!
