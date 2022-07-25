Podcast: Retirement home ice cream

Welcome to The Georgia Politics Podcast! Last week, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals allowed HB481, Georgia’s “Heartbeat Bill”, to stand, based on the Dobbs ruling from the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. The panel discuss what’s next for the pro-life community and reproductive services in the state.
Also, the Republican nominee for Lieutenant Governor, Burt Jones, has been asked to testify in the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s probe into January 6th and surrounding actions. Jones is one of 16 Republicans who served as an “alternate” presidential elector for Donald Trump in December 2020. All of them were recently subpoenaed by a special grand jury and informed by Willis’s office that they could be indicted. Jones’s attorneys are calling foul, citing a June fundraiser that Willis held for the now Democratic nominee Charlie Bailey’s campaign at a Southwest Atlanta grocery store not long after the grand jury was seated, as well as a $2,500 donation she made to his campaign in January. Fair or foul? The panel discuss.
Legal experts say the fake electors may have violated laws including election fraud and forgery statutes.
As mentioned by Preston: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta History Center present “War in our Backyards”
Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
Connect with The Georgia Politics Podcast on Twitter @gapoliticspod
Megan Gordon-Kane @meganlaneg
Preston Thompson @pston3
Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.
#gapol