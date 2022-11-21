Podcast: Remembering Speaker David Ralston

On Wednesday of last week, the family of Georgia House Speaker David Ralston announced his passing at the age of 68. Everyone on the panel offers up their thoughts and memories of the late Speaker and reflect on his time in office.
House Republicans had already nominated Jon Burns to succeed Speaker Ralston, so all signs point toward that moving forward as planned. Jan Jones of Milton would remain Speaker Pro Tempore. What can Georgians expect from a Speaker Burns? And how, if at all, will Georgia’s soon-to-be new Lieutenant Governor, Burt Jones, work with a Speaker Burns?
Next up, the so-called “Heartbeat Bill” (HB481) has been overturned by a Fulton County Judge, but the legislation is far from dead. What happens next with abortion law in Georgia?
Underhyped/Overhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much, much more on today’s episode!
