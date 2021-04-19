Dr. John Tures, professor of political science at LaGrange College, joins the show for a special episode of the Georgia Politics Podcast to discuss redistricting, reapportionment and gerrymandering.
The process of reapportionment is conducted every 10 years after the national census. It carries significant political ramification to federal and state elections. Gerrymandering, labeled “the most political activity in America,” and independent redistricting commissions are also covered.
Tures is a frequent columnist in statewide and regional outlets.
On March 31, the Georgia General Assembly adjourned its 40-day legislative session and is expected to take up redistricting in the coming months. The finalized census data, the key ingredient to this process, has not been released.
