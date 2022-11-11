Podcast: Recapping the 2022 Midterm Elections

Welcome to this special episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast where the panel goes over the results of Tuesday night’s Midterm Elections.
In Georgia, the big takeaways are that incumbent Governor Brian has defeated Stacey Abrams in their 2018 rematch and that incumbent US Senator Raphael Warnock is headed to a December 6th runoff with challenger Herschel Walker. It also looks like Republicans will net +1 in US Congressional seats.
In other statewide races, Republicans swept the board, and successfully held their positions of power for Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General and more.
For the state legislature, Democrats net +1 in the State Senate and +3 in the State House.
On the show the panel also talk about the influx of money into this year’s races, notably for Marcus Flowers, who raised over $20 million in his attempt to unseat Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, who ultimately won by over 30 points. Is this further proof that money has a diminishing influence in politics, or something else?
Election day turnout was also not what many pundits expected in Georgia, and frankly, across the country, given record breaking early vote totals. What gives? And is Stacey Abrams playbook for turning out low propensity voters officially debunked, or is it still too soon to make a verdict on the strategy?
Please Go Away!, Play-Along-At-Home and more on today’s special episode!
Connect with The Georgia Politics Podcast on Twitter @gapoliticspod
Megan Gordon @meganlaneg
Preston Thompson @pston3
Hans Appen @hansappen
Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.
#gapol