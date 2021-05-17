In this special episode Megan hosts Christopher Bruce, Political Director for the ACLU of Georgia, to discuss trends, issues and solutions to problems involving race in our criminal legal system.
Christopher was pivotal in Georgia Governor Nathan Deal's Criminal Justice Reform initiative, especially regarding bail reform, and he and Megan discuss some of the ways continued reform is necessary in Georgia.
Why is the United States the world leader in incarcerated people per capita? How is unconscious bias playing a role in our criminal justice system and what can we do about it?
All that and more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
Connect with Christopher
Instagram @attorneycbruce
Facebook @ChristopherDeuceBruce
Connect with the ACLU of Georgia
Online at acluga.org
Facebook @ACLUofGA
Twitter @acluofga
Instagram @acluofga
Connect with us on Twitter @gapoliticspod
Megan Gordon-Kane @meganlaneg
Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.
#gapol