In this special episode Megan hosts Christopher Bruce, Political Director for the ACLU of Georgia, to discuss trends, issues and solutions to problems involving race in our criminal legal system.

Christopher was pivotal in Georgia Governor Nathan Deal's Criminal Justice Reform initiative, especially regarding bail reform, and he and Megan discuss some of the ways continued reform is necessary in Georgia.

Why is the United States the world leader in incarcerated people per capita? How is unconscious bias playing a role in our criminal justice system and what can we do about it?

All that and more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.

Connect with Christopher

Instagram @attorneycbruce

Facebook @ChristopherDeuceBruce

Connect with the ACLU of Georgia

Online at acluga.org

Facebook @ACLUofGA

Twitter @acluofga

Instagram @acluofga

Connect with us on Twitter @gapoliticspod

Megan Gordon-Kane @meganlaneg

Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.

#gapol