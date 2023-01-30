Podcast: Protesters and police clash at planned “Cop City”

On today’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast we review Governor Kemp’s first State of the State address since winning re-election in November, the Democrats’ response, and the protests at a planned police training center in Atlanta that protesters have dubbed “Cop City.”
Police have been breaking up camps set up by environmental activists for months, but they turned deadly last week when one protestor was shot and killed after police say he fired on them. No body camera video is available from the event. The panel discuss the entire episode and what it contributes to continued discussion on policing reforms throughout the country.
Also, Governor Kemp issued his first State of the State address since winning reelection in November. In it, he highlighted some of his accomplishments in his first term and laid the groundwork for what he’d like to accomplish in his second. There were many universal applause lines, perhaps more so than the norm, but we did see some dividing lines drawn throughout the speech.
The Democrats were represented by State Senator Elena Parent in their response, and she emphasized the state’s shortfall on healthcare services, underpaid state employees, lifting abortion restrictions and a $15/hour minimum wage. However, the Republicans hold the lever of power in all aspects of state government, so it’s unlikely any of these issues will even see a vote.
Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on today’s episode!
