Podcast: Professor Stone retires after 35 years in academia

Welcome to The Georgia Politics Podcast! On today’s episode we celebrate Professor Stone’s retirement after 35 years at Georgia State University and chronicle the changes he’s seen in academia along the way.
It’s not every day that you have the chance to interview a tenured professor about his life in higher education and the changes he’s seen across a 35 year career. Fortunately for us, we have Professor Stone, who listeners of The Georgia Politics Podcast will know from his conversations with Craig about politics and politicians of yesteryear.
We appreciate Professor Stone for offering us his recollections and lessons learned and congratulate him on his successful career and retirement. He’ll have plenty of time now for more in memoriams with Craig!
About Professor Adam Stone
Adam Stone was an Associate Professor of Political Science and Associate Department Chair for Social Sciences at the Alpharetta Campus of Georgia State University’s Perimeter College. Adam was born in San Francisco, California, and he grew up in Los Gatos, California. He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and earned a Master of Arts degree in Politics from Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Professor Stone has followed politics since his childhood. His “first” election commentary and analysis were delivered in 1966, 56 years ago, at the age of four. He is in his thirty-first year of teaching at Perimeter College. His areas of research and writing include the U.S. Courts of Appeals, the Electoral College, Presidential Greatness, Southern Politics, and Georgia Politics. His most recent research examines U.S. Senate confirmation votes for nominees to the federal Courts of Appeals. Adam was a contestant on the Jeopardy! episode that aired on May 20, 2019. He came in third and the game was won by “Jeopardy!” James Holtzhauer, the second greatest player in the history of the game.
