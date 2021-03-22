On the show today Preston interviews Pamela Winn for his second installment on prison and criminal justice reform.
Pamela is an activist in Atlanta who served a 78-month federal sentence for a white-collar crime while pregnant. During her incarceration, she was shackled, causing her to fall and miscarry, and then placed in solitary confinement.
She tells Preston about her story and how her experiences empowered her to become active in advocating for reform, most recently through HB345 – Georgia’s anti shackling legislation that passed unanimously this year.
Pamela also founded RestoreHER US.America, a policy advocacy reentry organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of directly impacted women and work in partnership with those women to end the mass incarceration of women of color and pregnant women.
