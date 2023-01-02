Podcast: Preserving History – Milton & Johns Creek

On The Georgia Politics Podcast today, we are proud to present the second installment of our special “local history” episodes with guests from the Milton and Johns Creek Historical Societies, Joan Compton and Jeff Dufresne.
Milton and Johns Creek are two of the newest cities in the state, but certainly not lacking in rich history.
In Johns Creek, we discuss with the city’s origins as part of the sovereign Cherokee Nation until 1836 and its rich history with the Chattahoochee River and the bridges that once draped over the river. We also recount the recent work given to preserving Macedonia Cemetery, a small African-American cemetery known to be the burial place of at least two who were enslaved and others who were first and second generation descendants of slaves on local farms.
In Milton, we discuss the city’s agricultural roots, and its initial reluctance to join secession efforts during the Civil War. It was a city not known for slave holders, but for its cotton and farming communities. We discuss the impact of the boll weevil in the early 20th century, and the origins of the horse community characterization for the city in modern times.
We continue to dive into the challenges of founding and then running a local historical society, particularly in newer cities not necessarily recognized for rich histories.
If you would like to get more involved in your community, joining and volunteering with your local historical society is a great way to learn more about where you love and meet people who have shared interests.
To connect with the Johns Creek Historical Society, visit: johnscreekhistory.org
To connect with the Milton Historical Society, visit: miltonhistoricalsociety-georgia.org
