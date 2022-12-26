Podcast: Preserving History – Alpharetta & Roswell

On The Georgia Politics Podcast today, we are proud to present this special “local history” episode with guests from the Roswell and Alpharetta Historical Societies, Kevin Bamford and Pat Miller.
Roswell has a long and notable history, observed today in its proud preservation of the antebellum homes of some of its founders. It also had a run in with General Sherman, during his “march to the sea”, and lost most of the workers and structures that comprised its local mill operation.
In Alpharetta, local historians have worked hard to preserve some of its older buildings and have protected some of its notable artifacts and pieces of history in a new museum at Alpharetta City Hall. Ms. Miller details the city’s origins in Milton County, the county’s subsequent bankruptcy, and the city’s blossoming into a tech hub after the creation of Georgia 400.
We also dive into the challenges of running a local historical society with a mission to preserve history for generations to come. Raising funds, finding volunteers, and most recently Covid-19, can create obstacles that motivate members to think outside the box and engage neighbors and friends.
If you would like to get more involved in your community, joining and volunteering with your local historical society is a great way to learn more about where you love and meet people who have shared interests.
To connect with the Alpharetta Historical Society, visit: aomchs.org
To connect with the Roswell Historical Society, visit: roswellhistoricalsociety.org
Connect with The Georgia Politics Podcast on Twitter @gapoliticspod
Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.
#gapol