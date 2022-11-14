Podcast: Politics for Dummies - 7th Grade Civics

On The Georgia Politics Podcast today, we kick off a special series called “Politics for Dummies” where we dive into common misconceptions or questions about how politics works in Georgia and across the country.
Craig welcomes in co-host Daelen Lowry to help kick off the series and are joined by friends of Daelen, Kenlee and Elizabeth. Together, they present questions to Craig and Daelen about politics that they think will be useful to listeners to have answered. The goal is keep the series non-partisan, informational and useful to listeners.
Topics include the structure of Georgia’s state government, the difference between primary and general elections, how to find out if you are registered to vote and what candidates will appear on your ballot, and more generally how to become a more informed and involved citizen in our electoral process.
