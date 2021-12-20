On today’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast, Preston hosts Megan and Craig to discuss a few story lines amongst primarily Georgia Republicans.
First off, earlier last week, state Republican legislators came together to establish a local chapter of the “freedom caucus” that has gained popularity among DC Conservatives for the last decade. This comes as several legislators as well as David Perdue who we’ll get to later, have promised to ban the State Income Tax. Is this more evidence of a divide in the party or something just for show?
Last week we covered the launch of David Perdue's campaign for Governor. Since then we’ve seen a preview of what his message is going to be over the next several months. Most notably, he was quoted saying that if he had been Governor in 2020 he would have overturned the Georgia election results. How front and center is this election issue for this primary?
Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
