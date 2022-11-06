Podcast: Midterm predictions

Today on The Georgia Politics Podcast, the panelists make 12 bold (and not so bold) predictions on what we can expect once all the votes have been counted.
You, the listeners, have been clamoring for the panelists to let you know how they think the midterms are going to turn out and so the panel is here to give the people what they’ve asked for. From ballot referendums, turnout and race results, each panelist brings 4 predictions to the show and the other panelists react.
Some of the predictions may take some time before we will know how close to reality or off base they really were, but that is just one more reason to keep listening to the show! Have predictions of your own or feedback on any of the ones made on today’s episode? Let us know!
