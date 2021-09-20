On this special episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast, Megan sits down with Preston to kick off the “Meet the Panel” mini-series.
It is important to the panel that the show’s listeners understand that each of them is coming from a different life experience and have different conscious and subconscious biases. They feel that it is in the best interest of the listener to be transparent and open about where they are coming from, before they provide their takes on political topics, so that the listener can decide for themselves what information is most important to them as they formulate their own opinions.
The show’s regular host, Preston Thompson, agreed to be the guinea pig and kick us off. He is interviewed by another show regular, Megan Gordon-Kane, as each panelist will interview another in off week special episodes.
We hope you will appreciate why we are doing these and hope to hear feedback on how we can make the show even better.
