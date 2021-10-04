On this special episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast, Craig sits down with Megan for the 2nd installment of the “Meet the Panel” mini-series.
It is important to the panel that the show’s listeners understand that each of them is coming from a different life experience and have different conscious and subconscious biases. They feel that it is in the best interest of the listener to be transparent and open about where they are coming from, before they provide their takes on political topics, so that the listener can decide for themselves what information is most important to them as they formulate their own opinions.
We hope you will appreciate why we are doing these and hope to hear feedback on how we can make the show even better.
Connect with The Georgia Politics Podcast on Twitter @gapoliticspod
Megan Gordon-Kane @meganlaneg
Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.
#gapol