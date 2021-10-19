On this special episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast, Preston sits down with Craig in studio for the 3rd installment of the “Meet the Panel” mini-series.
It is important to the panel that the show’s listeners understand where each of them is coming from, that each has different life experiences and conscious or subconscious biases. They feel that it is in the best interest of the listener to always be transparent and open about those details before they provide their takes on political topics, so that the listener can decide for themselves what information is most important to them as they formulate their own opinions.
We hope you will appreciate why we are doing these and hope to hear feedback on how we can make the show even better.
