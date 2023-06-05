Podcast: Marjorie Taylor Greene's Dessert

Welcome to The Georgia Politics Podcast! On today’s episode, Hans fills in for Preston to lead the discussion on the arrest of 3 bail fund organizers related to Cop City, Trump headlining the state GOP convention, and Marjorie Taylor Greene…the voice of reason?
Up first, we kick off the episode discussing the arrest of three Atlanta organizers who had been aiding arrested protestors of Copy City via their bail fund. Are prosecutors doing the right thing? Is there a long game here?
Next up…he’s back! Former President Donald Trump has now RSVP’d “yes” and will headline this year’s GOP state convention. Many statewide GOP leaders had already declined, including Governor Brian Kemp. How will Trump’s attendance change the narrative and does this highlight a potential rift between LG Burt Jones and Governor Kemp?
Lastly, the AJC had a jaw dropping headline to an opinion piece recently, which insinuated that the nortorious MTG is now a power broker in the Republican Party – recently removed from her status as party pariah. The panel debate the merits of the argument and whether, if true, her newfound moderation has staying power.
Underhyped/Overhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much, much more on today’s episode!
