Podcast: Mailbag Episode!

Welcome to The Georgia Politics Podcast! On the show today we answer all of our listeners questions about politics, the 2024 election, immunity deals for fake Georgia electors and much more.
Every once in a while the emails pile up, the DMs get out of control and we need to just take an episode to help answer some questions. You all had plenty and we did our very best to answer as many of them as we could. Still have something to ask? Email hans(a)appenmedia(dot)com ot DM us on Twitter @gapoliticspod.
Thanks for all the questions!
Underhyped/Overhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on today’s episode!
Connect with The Georgia Politics Podcast on Twitter @gapoliticspod
Megan Gordon on Twitter @meganlaneg
Preston Thompson on Twitter @pston3
Hans Appen on Twitter @hansappen
Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.
#gapol