Podcast: Mack Mattingly pays tribute to his friend and colleague, Bob Dole

Jumping into your podcast feeds this week with a rare Wednesday appearance, Craig is joined by Senator Mack Mattingly to provide listeners with a firsthand accounting of his colleague and the topic of our Monday special episode, Senator Bob Dole.
Senator Mattingly first met Senator Dole over 50 years ago, and recalls Senator Dole’s time in a post-Nixon Republican party and then getting picked by Ford to be his running mate, opposite a ticket that featured Georgia’s own Jimmy Carter for the Democrats.
They talk about Dole’s rise in politics after the failed run for the White House alongside Ford, which led to his being voted Senate Minority Leader in 1986, and eventually the party’s nominee for President in 1996.
