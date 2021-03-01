A lot going on under the Gold Dome and your regular panel is back to get you up to speed.
Host Jeffrey Albertson is joined by Preston Thompson, Megan Gordon-Kane and Craig Kidd to go over the bouquet of elections and voting reform bills being considered (there are a lot). As always, the panel gives deep to give you the highlights on what you need to know.
After that lengthy the panel moves on to discuss HB281 which would prohibit local counties and municipalities from cutting public safety budgets by more than 5% in any one year, with some exceptions. The bill is being viewed by most as an effort to preempt the “defund the police” movement, but many Democrats are pointing to the hypocrisy of usurping local control – a position that would put Republicans at odds with their previous legislative priorities.
All that and much more on today’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast!
Connect with us on Twitter @gapoliticspod
Jeffrey Albertson @ja1bertson
Preston Thompson @pston3
Megan Gordon-Kane @meganlaneg
Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.
#gapol