On the show this week the panel kicks off the conversation with Candidate Corner to discuss election results for HD 34, and the two latest entrants to the GOP primary field in the Georgia 6th.
Last week the MLB All-Star game was played in Denver. The game was originally slated to be played in Atlanta until MLB decided to move it after the passage of SB 202. What have we learned and where do we go from here?
Fulton County elections are back in the news after 200 ballots were found to have been scanned twice by election workers. Is this vindication for those looking for fraud in the election?
Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
