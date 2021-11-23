In the last episode before the Thanksgiving holiday, Hans fills in again for Preston to talk politics with show regulars Megan and Craig.
Candidate Corner: Former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Newt Gingrich, published a blog post urging former US Senator David Perdue to challenge incumbent Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in the Republican primary next year. Senator Perdue, so far, as not shied away from the encouragement, which seems to be picking up steam in political circles in the state. Will Senator Perdue see a path to victory, or does Governor Kemp still have enough Republican clout to withstand a challenge?
It’s infrastructure week! And what a long week it has been…5 years in fact. After the Trump administration was unable to get through an infrastructure in its 4 year administration, 2 years of which saw Democrats in control of the House of Representatives, President Biden has at long last signed into law the largest investment in American infrastructure in the country’s history. In the Senate, 19 Republicans joined every Democrat, and in the House 13 Republicans joined all but 1 Democrat to push through the bill that made it to the President’s desk for his signature. What does it do? What will be the political impact on the midterms? And how will Georgia stand to benefit from the influx of federal dollars?
Lastly, the Georgia special legislative session is wrapping up and we have new maps for state and federal seats. Of note, Georgia’s 6th and 7th Congressional districts saw dramatic changes and will make it much harder for Congresswoman McBath to win reelection in the redrawn 6th. Will she move to the 7th and primary incumbent Congresswoman Carolyn Bordeaux?
Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
