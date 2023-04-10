Podcast: Jimmy Carter's Vice President, Walter Mondale

Welcome to another special episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast!
Professor Stone and Craig sit down to discuss the political rise and fall of Jimmy Carter's chosen Vice President, Walter Mondale.
Known as a bit of a Washington insider, the Senator from Minnesota was supposed to help balance out Carter's Washington inexperience and be his man on the hill. It didn't quite work out that way, and while Mondale tranformed the role of Vice President, Carter's presidency would go on to be known for his inability to relate with Congress.
In 1984, Wondale won the Democratic primary in a crowded field, but would end up losing one of the most lopsided Presidential elections in American history. To add insult to injury, he would also go on to lose a Senate race in his home state of Minnesota.
America's biggest political loser? You decide.
