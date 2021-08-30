We kick off the show today with the news that has consumed all political coverage these last two weeks: the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan and the consequent unraveling of order that left 13 soldiers dead.
The panel discuss how we got here, what this means for the region and America’s standing in the world – and lessons learned (if any).
Next up, the big Georgia political news is that former University of Georgia running back Herschel Walker has officially made his long awaited entrance into the Republican race for the right to challenge incumbent US Senator Raphael Warnock in 2022. He has the backing of former President Donald Trump, but will that be enough to beat Georgia’s Commissioner of Agriculture, who has deep roots in Georgia politics? The panel discuss.
Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on this week’s installment of The Georgia Politics Podcast!
