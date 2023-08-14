Podcast: It’s Indictment Week

Welcome to the Georgia Politics Podcast! On the show today, Fani Willis is wrapping up, Copy City protesters are nearing 70,000 signatures and Plant Vogtle is producing electricity.
Looming Fulton County Indictment
By the time you’re listening to this podcast it’s possible that President Trump has been indicted in Fulton County for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. What could this mean for his electoral prospects next November and can the country handle a televised prosecution of a former President?
Cop City Vote
Residents of Atlanta are attempting to put the planned Public Safety Training Center on the ballot this year, and they need 70,000 signatures to do it. They have just a few days left and recent reporting suggests that it will be close. If they get the votes and the referenda passes, what will that mean? If they get the votes and it doesn’t, what changes?
Plant Vogtle
Years late and billions of dollars over budget — the nation’s newest nuclear power plant is now operational and producing electricity. Is this the future of green energy?
Underhyped/Overhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much, much more on today’s episode!
