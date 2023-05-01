Podcast: Interview with Candidate for Georgia GOP Chairman, Sen. Josh McKoon

Welcome to The Georgia Politics Podcast! On today’s episode, we interview former State Senator and current candidate for the Georgia GOP Chairmanship, Josh McKoon.
Sen. McKoon discusses his plan to reshape the state party, including his vision for inclusivity and running candidates everywhere. He also talks about what concerns he hears from party delegates when he is courting their votes and how he thinks Republicans should think about past and future elections.
It’s a jam packed episode full of insights into the possible future of the Republican party in Georgia.
