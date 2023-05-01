 Skip to main content
Podcast: Interview with Candidate for Georgia GOP Chairman, Sen. Josh McKoon

Welcome to The Georgia Politics Podcast! On today’s episode, we interview former State Senator and current candidate for the Georgia GOP Chairmanship, Josh McKoon.

Sen. McKoon discusses his plan to reshape the state party, including his vision for inclusivity and running candidates everywhere. He also talks about what concerns he hears from party delegates when he is courting their votes and how he thinks Republicans should think about past and future elections.

It’s a jam packed episode full of insights into the possible future of the Republican party in Georgia.

Connect with Sen. McKoon by visiting his campaign website mckoonforchairman.com.

Connect with The Georgia Politics Podcast on Twitter @gapoliticspod

Megan Gordon @meganlaneg

Preston Thompson @pston3

Hans Appen @hansappen

Daelen on Instagram @daelen_lowry

