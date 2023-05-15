Podcast: Interview with Candidate for Georgia GOP Chairman, Rebecca Yardley

Welcome to The Georgia Politics Podcast! On today’s episode, we interview candidate for the Georgia GOP Chairmanship, Rebecca Yardley.
Rebecca discusses her plan to organize in areas of the state that have not seen much investment from the state party, how she plans to build a big tent and welcome coalition of Republican voters and how her experience would serve her well if elected Chairman.
It’s another jam packed episode full of insights into the possible future of the Republican party in Georgia.
