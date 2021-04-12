On the show this week the panel discuss Joe Biden's proposed American Jobs Act, its implications and potential effects for Georgia. They also touch on the President's proposed new reforms to the classifications for "ghost" guns.
Turning to the Gold Dome the panel recap Sine Die, what passed, what failed and what we should continue to watch for in the upcoming months.
All that and more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politcs Podcast.
