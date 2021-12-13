Joining Megan for a special episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast to discuss economic issues of the day is Bob Buschman, Associate Director of the Fiscal Research Center at Georgia State University.
There is a lot of economic news lately involving topics like supply chain issues, the threat of inflation and the effect of President Biden’s legislative priorities on the national debt. Some of them are a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of them are not.
On the show, Megan and Bob get into the nitty gritty to talk about exactly what causes these issues, how worried we should be, and what we can be done about it. If you have ever wondered about what causes inflation, or what impact our national debt has on policy decisions for today and future generations, this is the show for you.
About Robert D. Buschman, Ph.D.
In addition to serving as the associate director of the Fiscal Research Center (FRC), Buschman is as a senior research associate at the Center for State and Local Finance.
He is FRC’s key contact for fiscal note analyses of proposed Georgia revenue legislation. His research interests include corporate and personal taxation, growth and equity effects of tax reform, state and local fiscal policy, and other topics. Prior to joining the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies, Buschman worked for several years in corporate banking and corporate financial management. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Duke University, an MBA in finance from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University, and a master’s degree and doctorate in economics from the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies at Georgia State University.
