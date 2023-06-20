Podcast: How deep is the swamp?

Welcome to The Georgia Politics Podcast! On today's episode, Donald Trump is indicted (again) and GPB lays off Bill Nigut and cancels Political Rewind.
It’s the first time the panel has gotten together since the news broke that the Justice Department has indicted former President Donald Trump for 37 felonies related to mishandling classified documents and obstructing justice. So, you know we had to get into it and discuss the political and practical implications. Buckle up all.
We were all sad to read the news that colleague Bill Nigut has been let go from GPB and his signature program, Political Rewind, has been canceled. It is a blow for Georgians everywhere who looked to Nigut for informed and useful political news. Is there a future for government sponsored news programs, and was there anything sinister about the circumstances surrounding the show’s cancelation?
Lastly, Happy belated Father’s Day to all dads out there. We take the opportunity to discuss how our dads impacted our political views.
Underhyped/Overhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much, much more on today’s episode!
