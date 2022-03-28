Podcast: His middle name is “I have been endorsed by Donald Trump”

This week on The Georgia Politics Podcast, the crew talk about Donald Trump's trip to Georgia and the state of play under the Gold Dome.

President Trump was in Commerce Georgia last night with his slate of candidates for races across the State. Speakers included Marjorie Taylor Greene, David Perdue, Herschel Walker, and of course Trump himself. One of the more notable moments was David Perdue appearing to egg on a “lock him up chant,” this time referring to Governor Brian Kemp for “stealing the election in 2020.”

The State legislature is rapidly approaching its Sine Die or final day on April 4th, and we thought we’d talk about some of the major takeaways from this session as we head into the spring and campaign summer.

Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.

