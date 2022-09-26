Podcast: Herschel Walker is no Reagan

Let’s catch up on the state of play this week on The Georgia Politics Podcast.
This past week Georgia voters got the results of two statewide polls, one from the AJC in partnership with UGA, and one from Marist. It’s worth noting that these two polls were VERY different in sample and result, but the panel focus on the AJC poll, what it means, and who has some catching up to do.
The panel also get into some election consequences theory on what would happen if/when Dems regain at least one of the chambers of government under the Gold Dome and wrap up with some general observations from the campaign trail.
Underhyped/Overhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much, much more on today’s episode!
